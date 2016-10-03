Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris early Monday morning, and of course, insensitive trolls rushed to Twitter to joke about the incident and imply that she deserved it. Now, to make matters worse, people are taking jabs tying the robbery to Kim's supposed feud with Taylor Swift over Kanye's "Famous" lyrics.
When Taylor Swift heard Kim Kardashian got Robbed pic.twitter.com/BQ6swTfD7R— Tim Maurice (@TimMaurice3) October 3, 2016
plot twist: Taylor swift paid those gangsters to dress up as cops and rob Kim Kardashian— Joshie (@20andmean) October 3, 2016
Taylor Swift wasn't playing with Kim tonight pic.twitter.com/30VeD8RYjo— 🅴 (@tastedyou) October 3, 2016
Police: Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris— lanita del reysito (@wh0rex) October 3, 2016
Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/SIqM72w2cp
The fact that people are still bringing up the "Famous" feud reflects a troubling cultural fixation on conflicts between women. Responses like these are not dissimilar to speculations that Jennifer Aniston was thrilled over Brangelina's breakup. The assumption that female celebrities are getting pleasure out of one another's pain stems from a tired stereotype about women being catty that it's long past time to retire.
It's pretty shocking to imply that Taylor Swift would wish physical harm on Kardashian, or worse, orchestrate a plot to have her robbed at gunpoint.
Sexism aside, being the victim of a crime is not a laughing matter, no matter who you are. As Chrissy Teigen put it, "Some shit just isn't funny. I see you trying, but it isn't."
