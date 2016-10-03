Chrissy Teigen & James Corden Have No Time For Jokes About Kim K's Robbery

If you're one of the haters gloating over Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last night, her pal Chrissy Teigen has a few choice words for you. We could probably sum it up in two, actually: fuck off.
Teigen took to Twitter to stick up for her friend after news of the attack broke. Teigen's seen the laughing emoji responding to the ordeal, and she's not impressed.
"Some shit just isn't funny," the Lip Sync Battle co-host tweeted. "I see you trying, but it isn't."
While many fans agreed in the comments, others continued to make a mockery of the situation, blasting Kardashian as a "buffoon" and "trash." Others speculated that the robbery was all a stunt.
"But it's Kim K... So, Yes... YES YES YES, it IS funny! She's a joke! A buffoon!" one person fired back.
"@chrissyteigen of all the people in the world to worry about, my cup of care is empty for that trash," added another.
Undeterred, Teigen went on call out a hypocrisy inherent to celebrity culture.
"Fame is interesting," she added. "Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you'd make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets."
James Corden is another Kardashian ally. The talk-show host reminded fans that, famous or not, Kardashian is (shocker!) an actual human being.
"People making jokes about @KimKardashian tonight would do well to remember that she's a mother, a daughter, a wife, a friend," he tweeted. "Be nice or shut up."
A little compassion wouldn't go amiss, folks.
