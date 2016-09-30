Lip Sync Battle just released a clip to promote its next season, and it features a pretty impressive performance. A large cast of celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, and Samira Wiley, and America Ferrera reenact Michael Jackson's "Beat It" video.
Teigen and LL Cool J are Lip Sync Battle's hosts, and the other actors in the video will all be contestants on season three of the series, TVLine reports. The new season starts Wednesday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
Now we know why Teigen was Snapchatting photos of herself in a dark curly wig and hoop earrings earlier this month. We guessed she was emulating Janet Jackson, but it turns out she was gearing up to play her brother.
She's said she gets nervous on Lip Sync Battle, but you definitely can't tell here. She aces the dance moves and puts on a sassy performance. If we're lucky, maybe we'll get to see her lip-sync along with the contestants again on the show.
