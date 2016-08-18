Chrissy Teigen may look supremely confident and comfortable co-hosting the popular television series, Lip Sync Battle, but she still gets nervous.
That's right! The woman who is open enough to share pictures of the "tributaries" on her legs and videos of her breast-feeding her daughter, Luna, still gets anxious before every episode of LSB. Teigen addressed her temporary bouts of stage fright during a recent behind-the-scenes tour of the show's new set for The Hollywood Reporter.
"I don't know why I still get nervous," she said while leading the cameras on to the set. "I don't really do anything to be nervous of. Who is nervous to be dancing like an asshole? I am!"
In the video, Teigen also shows off her "asshole" dance moves which consist mostly of arm swinging, she says, as she demonstrates this signature move in front of a huge mirror backstage. She also made it a mission to spotlight the impressive bar where many contestants (including Teigen) get to consume ample amounts of liquid courage before the cameras start rolling.
Can Teigen just get her own show already? She's truly the hostess with the mostess.
Watch the full set tour for all that and more, below.
