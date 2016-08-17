Chrissy Teigen has never been a stranger to keeping things real, and her most recent revelation is no different. Teigen took to her Snapchat on Tuesday night to show off her stretch marks, jokingly referring to them as "tributaries" on her thighs.
That's right: Like many of us, Teigen, the supermodel who poses regularly for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit covers, has stretch marks — and she isn't ashamed of them.
Teigen, who gave birth to her daughter Luna four months ago, is famously open about the transformation her body has gone through after giving birth. From post-pregnancy skin to other postpartum body issues, she's always been transparent about what her body really looks like without Photoshop. In fact, it's not even the first time she's been honest about having stretch marks. Last year, she posted a photo to Instagram that gives a shout-out to the stretch marks on her thighs, and inspired hundreds of women to do the same.
"I was actually just taking a picture of the bruises and then I saw the stretch marks in there," Teigen told Meredith Vieira at the time. "I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn't feel like doing it anymore — and I'm never doing it again, because I think we forgot what normal people look like now."
Like Teigen says, stretch marks are normal, and they're nothing to be ashamed of. They appear for a number of reasons, whether from pregnancy or from growth spurts in puberty. Kudos to Teigen for showing us an unfiltered look at what normal bodies are really like.
