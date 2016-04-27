Chrissy Teigen Is Revealing The Truths No One Talks About

As a mom who doesn't see much of herself reflected in pop culture (sorry, Kourtney and Kim), this openness is a gesture that I appreciate. Too many celebrities project a carefully crafted, unrealistic version of motherhood that makes most women feel like crap. Teigen's posts feel different to me; they seem sincere. With her massive following on social media, she has the platform to show millions of people what a woman's life after baby looks like. And if nothing else, she is getting people talking about what in the hell a perineal irrigation bottle even is. (I definitely didn't know before having a kid, and she's right, it's magical.)



All kidding aside, these are conversations that matter. They demystify motherhood and give women who want children a better picture of what to expect. They make people going through the experience themselves feel less alone.



Please don't get me wrong: I understand that Teigen is a famous person, and her version of being a mom will probably overlap very little with mine, or most people's for that matter. As down-to-earth as she is, she simply has more resources. But between the spit-up and the endless late nights and the explosive diapers, there will be overlap. Becoming a mom is the great equalizer in that way. And if millions of followers are seeing a no-holds-barred glimpse into everything that caring for a newborn entails and watching Teigen juggle family and career and her relationship and time for herself, it can only be a good thing.