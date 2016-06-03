Chrissy Teigen Breast-Feeds Luna On Snapchat

Before you start moaning about how Luna Legend lands better seats to the game than you, take note. The infant only attended her dad John Legend's rehearsal at last night's NBA Finals face-off; she didn't attend the game itself. What's worse, there's no evidence of her becoming best friends with Riley Curry. To add insult to injury, she couldn't even enjoy a hot dog or nachos, on account of only being 2 months old.
And that's why Snapchat users got video footage of Chrissy Teigen pulling her top down and nursing her little bundle of joy. Mama's not afraid to put her breast-feeding moments on social media, haters be damned.
Though Teigen joked about this being "baby's first arena," she made it clear that bedtime was approaching.
"She is noooooot going to be at the game," Teigen tweeted.
After performing the national anthem, Legend joined his wife for a courtside view of the game, sans baby. We're getting major Bey and Jay vibes here.
And that's why Snapchat users got video footage of Chrissy Teigen pulling her top down and nursing her little bundle of joy. Mama's not afraid to put her breast-feeding moments on social media, haters be damned.
Though Teigen joked about this being "baby's first arena," she made it clear that bedtime was approaching.
"She is noooooot going to be at the game," Teigen tweeted.
After performing the national anthem, Legend joined his wife for a courtside view of the game, sans baby. We're getting major Bey and Jay vibes here.
Advertisement