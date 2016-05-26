Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Baby Girl Already Has Great Taste In Music

Luna Legend is already proving she likes an unconventional lullaby. Preferably, sung by her dad.
As Chrissy Teigen pointed out on her Snapchat, her little girl with hubby John Legend looked all kinds of adorable resting her head on daddy's shoulder. Her eyes closed, her thumb in her mouth, she's clearly in a good place.
"Listening to daddy's new album," Teigen captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji.
Yes, Teigen's little girl is already enjoying the smooth sounds of Legend's music and perhaps teasing that his latest album will be very relaxing.
Probably a good thing that Luna loves her dad's music, since Teigen already revealed that Legend isn't so great with the conventional lullabies. As she recently told People, Legend needs a lesson in how to sing to babies.
“I gotta say though, if you could listen in, some of them are pretty questionable,” she joked with the magazine. “He doesn’t really know how to sing to babies … [The] bath time song wasn’t so good, I will say, last night, it was like, ‘You’re taking a bath time.’ Like, there was just no thought into it.”
Luckily, Legend seems to be putting all his musical prowess into his real music, which is made for adults, but perfect for babies, too.
