Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Baby Girl Already Has Great Taste In Music

Luna Legend is already proving she likes an unconventional lullaby. Preferably, sung by her dad.



As Chrissy Teigen pointed out on her Snapchat, her little girl with hubby John Legend looked all kinds of adorable resting her head on daddy's shoulder. Her eyes closed, her thumb in her mouth, she's clearly in a good place.



"Listening to daddy's new album," Teigen captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji.



Yes, Teigen's little girl is already enjoying the smooth sounds of Legend's music and perhaps teasing that his latest album will be very relaxing.

