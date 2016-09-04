Chrissy Teigen's latest Snapchat makeover is giving us all the Janet-Jackson feels.
Teigen posted a photo of herself rocking a long, curly wig — we can only imagine that it's for a role. (She did joke earlier on Snapchat while reading a script that she was a "serious actress" now. )
Perhaps it's for a very special episode of Lip Sync Battle dedicated to Ms. Jackson? Either way, Teigen is feeling herself in this new look.
With Drake's "Childs Play" blaring in the background, Teigen mugs for the camera, running her long red nails through her "Nasty"-era hair in an outfit that totally screams tough chick.
She's wearing black leather motorcycle gloves paired with a lace camisole and a studded choker. Don't forget those gigantic hoop earrings.
While it's unclear what this bold look is for, one thing is for sure: It's Chrissy — Ms. Teigen if you're nasty.
Click through to see the long black wig, the very long red nails, and one sexy costume change.
Teigen posted a photo of herself rocking a long, curly wig — we can only imagine that it's for a role. (She did joke earlier on Snapchat while reading a script that she was a "serious actress" now. )
Perhaps it's for a very special episode of Lip Sync Battle dedicated to Ms. Jackson? Either way, Teigen is feeling herself in this new look.
With Drake's "Childs Play" blaring in the background, Teigen mugs for the camera, running her long red nails through her "Nasty"-era hair in an outfit that totally screams tough chick.
She's wearing black leather motorcycle gloves paired with a lace camisole and a studded choker. Don't forget those gigantic hoop earrings.
While it's unclear what this bold look is for, one thing is for sure: It's Chrissy — Ms. Teigen if you're nasty.
Click through to see the long black wig, the very long red nails, and one sexy costume change.