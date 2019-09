Chrissy Teigen's latest Snapchat makeover is giving us all the Janet-Jackson feels.Teigen posted a photo of herself rocking a long, curly wig — we can only imagine that it's for a role. (She did joke earlier on Snapchat while reading a script that she was a "serious actress" now. )Perhaps it's for a very special episode of Lip Sync Battle dedicated to Ms. Jackson? Either way, Teigen is feeling herself in this new look.With Drake's " Childs Play " blaring in the background, Teigen mugs for the camera, running her long red nails through her "Nasty"-era hair in an outfit that totally screams tough chick.She's wearing black leather motorcycle gloves paired with a lace camisole and a studded choker. Don't forget those gigantic hoop earrings.While it's unclear what this bold look is for, one thing is for sure: It's Chrissy — Ms. Teigen if you're nasty.Click through to see the long black wig, the very long red nails, and one sexy costume change.