The Internet Thinks Taylor Swift Was Behind Kim K's Robbery

Suzannah Weiss
Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris early Monday morning, and of course, insensitive trolls rushed to Twitter to joke about the incident and imply that she deserved it. Now, to make matters worse, people are taking jabs tying the robbery to Kim's supposed feud with Taylor Swift over Kanye's "Famous" lyrics.
The fact that people are still bringing up the "Famous" feud reflects a troubling cultural fixation on conflicts between women. Responses like these are not dissimilar to speculations that Jennifer Aniston was thrilled over Brangelina's breakup. The assumption that female celebrities are getting pleasure out of one another's pain stems from a tired stereotype about women being catty that it's long past time to retire.

It's pretty shocking to imply that Taylor Swift would wish physical harm on Kardashian, or worse, orchestrate a plot to have her robbed at gunpoint.

Sexism aside, being the victim of a crime is not a laughing matter, no matter who you are. As Chrissy Teigen put it, "Some shit just isn't funny. I see you trying, but it isn't."
