Kim Kardashian Is Done Talking About Taylor Swift

“Ugh, do we really have to talk about Taylor Swift?” she told Billboard. “I’m so over it." And according to Kim, her husband couldn't care less about the whole thing either. "If it were up to Kanye, it all would probably never have come out. He can handle it, he has no hard feelings. He doesn’t even really care." The 35-year-old explained that all she wanted to do in the first place was defend her husband. "I just wanted to protect my husband. I saw him getting a lot of shit." She continued, “It wasn’t even about a look or anything, or to have this feud — it was like, ‘OK, here’s the truth.’ Done." She added, "Let’s all move on. I feel like I don’t want to talk about her anymore.”