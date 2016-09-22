Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Shade Taylor Swift, Promptly Shades Her Again

Kim Kardashian isn't petty, and she doesn't do shade. Or, at least, that's what the star wants the world to know after her and Kanye's "Famous" feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year. In a new interview with Wonderland magazine, the cover-star commented on the incident, in which she Snapchatted a video of Kanye and Swift discussing his reference to the singer in the "Famous" lyrics — a conversation that Swift remembered very differently than Kimye.
"I never publicly talk bad about people," Kim told the magazine, according to a sneak peek of the profile obtained by E! Online. "I still don't feel like I have. I'm being honest. I'm a fan. I like her music. There was no shade." I guess that depends how you define "shade." (I mean, she did call her a snake on Twitter...)
But Kim says that members of Taylor's squad — which includes Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne — took it differently. "Girls in her squad hit me up on text," Kim said. The interviewer asked Kim who texted her. "I'm not petty," she replied. You can call her Kim Not-Petty Kardashian West.
