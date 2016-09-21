Jennifer Aniston would probably very much like to be excluded from this Brangelina divorce narrative. But, thanks to her own high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt 11 years ago, that unfortunately is not the case.
GIFs and pictures of the actress have circulated around the internet as the world reacts to news of Pitt and Angelina Jolie's sudden split. Twitter imagines that she is walking around her house simultaneously smirking and sipping tea. In reality, Aniston is probably with husband Justin Theroux trying her best to keep her name out of the tabloids.
But now, The New York Post is taking the "Jennifer Aniston reacts" angle and really pushing it to the limit. The cover of their newspaper features an enlarged photo of Aniston gleefully laughing. The caption reads: "Jennifer Aniston knew Brangelina would end one day."
Today's cover: Jennifer Aniston knew Brangelina would end one day https://t.co/JvMlGzXP0A pic.twitter.com/uwVam0Glr1— New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2016
The internet does not appreciate the Post putting words into Aniston's mouth. Many also felt it was inappropriate to use her face, for a cover no less. Check out some of the responses below.
@nypost Really... Did she tell you that?#NewYorkPostFail— WeaponsOut (@weaponsout) September 21, 2016
@nypost @PageSix Why insert Aniston into these people's pain. So cruel! Aniston & her husband are busy building a life of their own.— MH (@totsiesdaughter) September 21, 2016
@nypost Gross.... This isn't who Jennifer Aniston is. She wouldn't approve of this.— Norman Golden (@NormanGoldenll) September 21, 2016
