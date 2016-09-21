Story from Pop Culture

People Are Enraged At Jennifer Aniston's Face On The Cover Of The New York Post

Morgan Baila
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Jennifer Aniston would probably very much like to be excluded from this Brangelina divorce narrative. But, thanks to her own high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt 11 years ago, that unfortunately is not the case.

GIFs and pictures of the actress have circulated around the internet as the world reacts to news of Pitt and Angelina Jolie's sudden split. Twitter imagines that she is walking around her house simultaneously smirking and sipping tea. In reality, Aniston is probably with husband Justin Theroux trying her best to keep her name out of the tabloids.

But now, The New York Post is taking the "Jennifer Aniston reacts" angle and really pushing it to the limit. The cover of their newspaper features an enlarged photo of Aniston gleefully laughing. The caption reads: "Jennifer Aniston knew Brangelina would end one day."
The internet does not appreciate the Post putting words into Aniston's mouth. Many also felt it was inappropriate to use her face, for a cover no less. Check out some of the responses below.
