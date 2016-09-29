Rumor had it that while Carrie and Samantha were friends on-screen, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were enemies behind the scenes. But Parker recently told Time in no uncertain terms that the rumor had no truth behind it.
"It was always so heartbreaking to me that there was this narrative about Kim [Cattrall] and myself because it just didn’t reflect anything that happened on that set," she said.
In reality, the two were friends, and if Parker's Instagram is any indication, they still are. She dedicated a sweet post to Cattrall on her birthday just last month.
"It was always so heartbreaking to me that there was this narrative about Kim [Cattrall] and myself because it just didn’t reflect anything that happened on that set," she said.
In reality, the two were friends, and if Parker's Instagram is any indication, they still are. She dedicated a sweet post to Cattrall on her birthday just last month.
Advertisement
Parker also made an important point about our tendency to gossip about women's supposed feuds in particular.
"They just didn’t do it to the Sopranos guys," she said. "It was so strange to me and upsetting. I posted something on Kim’s birthday and people were like 'Oh my God, I didn’t know you liked her!' What? We were all at liberty to walk away at any time! But nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn’t that interesting?"
It does seem like the tabloids tend to talk about female feuds more, probably due to the misogynistic stereotype that women are catty (though in Lea Michele and Naya Rivera's case, the rumors appear to be true). Thankfully, friendships like those between the Sex and the City co-stars shatter this stereotype to bits.
"They just didn’t do it to the Sopranos guys," she said. "It was so strange to me and upsetting. I posted something on Kim’s birthday and people were like 'Oh my God, I didn’t know you liked her!' What? We were all at liberty to walk away at any time! But nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn’t that interesting?"
It does seem like the tabloids tend to talk about female feuds more, probably due to the misogynistic stereotype that women are catty (though in Lea Michele and Naya Rivera's case, the rumors appear to be true). Thankfully, friendships like those between the Sex and the City co-stars shatter this stereotype to bits.
Advertisement