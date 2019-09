Parker also made an important point about our tendency to gossip about women's supposed feuds in particular."They just didn’t do it to the Sopranos guys," she said. "It was so strange to me and upsetting. I posted something on Kim’s birthday and people were like 'Oh my God, I didn’t know you liked her!' What? We were all at liberty to walk away at any time! But nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn’t that interesting?"It does seem like the tabloids tend to talk about female feuds more, probably due to the misogynistic stereotype that women are catty (though in Lea Michele and Naya Rivera's case , the rumors appear to be true ). Thankfully, friendships like those between the Sex and the City co-stars shatter this stereotype to bits.