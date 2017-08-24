You Won't Believe Who's A Couple On Teen Wolf

There's a new couple coming back to Beacon Hills for the final season of Teen Wolf. We haven't seen either of these characters in quite some time, so naturally we want all the details about their blossoming love.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes) and Ethan Steiner (Charlie Carver) are the newest lovebirds — love wolves? — to bring some levity to this show. The adorably domestic couple is living in London, where Jackson's family moved to in season 2. While it's unclear how Ethan ended up across the pond, we're happy to see the two paired up; Ethan is presumably still grieving the loss of his twin Alpha werewolf brother Aiden, and Jackson has lot of identity problems related to his Kamina/werewolf/multiple death situations. They both can definitely offer each some cute English nights spent cuddling on the couch, as well as terrifying superhuman protection from werewolf hunters. Both are equally important in any happy relationship, right?
As it turns out, Jackson was always meant to be a queer character. “I thought, if Jackson comes back, he’s coming back in a relationship with a guy. Whether that means he’s bisexual or gay, that’s how he’s returning. I just felt like he went off to London and found himself," showrunner Jeff Davis said to EW. Colton Haynes, who plays Jackson in the hit MTV show, says of his character, "It makes total sense. That’s why Jackson carried around that angst."
In a preview for the September 10 episode, we see Ethan calling up Jackson multiple times, asking about his whereabouts. The two are supposed to be celebrating their anniversary, and Ethan bought his lad tickets to the show. When Jackson finally shows up, he's not alone — he's been dragged in by werewolf hunters who are seeking information. Unfortunately for the hunters (and the picture frames), things don't quite so as planned.
Check out the full clip below, which is full of all the swashbuckling fight scenes we know and love about this show. Teen Wolf airs on MTV on Sundays.
