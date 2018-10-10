Over the course of two years, Paysinger saw All American transform from an idea to tangible TV show produced by Greg Berlanti. Paysinger serves as a consultant on the show. As Paysinger says, the "bones" of the show align with his life — though there are fictional additions, like Taye Diggs' character, Coach Baker. Like Spencer, Coach Baker went to Crenshaw High School in the rougher part of town. As such, he feels responsible for Spencer's success, setting up a dynamic that will have major repercussions for Spencer, Baker, and his family.