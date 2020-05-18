Netflix Is About To Drop Your Next TV Obsession

Fikile is a swimming star at an elite prep school in Cape Town, and Puleng transfers there to get closer to her maybe-sister. From there, we get all the things we’ve come to know and love from this genre: steamy make-outs, cute school uniforms, the obligatory slap across the face, and lots of shots of sexy students getting up to trouble. It's a good thing, according to Puleng’s best friend, that “rich people can’t be dodgy.” We’ll see about that.