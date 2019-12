Why Grown Ass Adults Are Mainlining Teen TV — & Giving It The Respect It Deserves

So what is it about fictional teendom that has us as engrossed as a 16-year-old on TikTok — and willing to admit it? Personally, my fascination with teen TV is part nostalgia for the high emotional stakes of teendom and part wanting to live vicariously through fictional teens doing all the things I never did in high school like make out (my first real kiss came at 19) or have sex (didn’t do that until 21) or have a teen TV kind of best friend (see Serena/Blair, Brooke/Peyton, Hannah/Emily/Spencer/Aya — you know, a ride-or-die, friends-since-birth, hate-but-love kind of best friend). Reliving our youth through television is normal. Everyone comes of age, so the content is relatable. Not everyone has had to help their best friend hide a murder weapon or lie to the police about the whereabouts of a dead body or found out they have a secret evil twin (yes these are all real plot lines from Pretty Little Liars) but the over-the-top FEELINGS are what we can cling to. Plus, the glossy and aspirational fairytale of teens without homework or proper supervision is just fun escapism and every adult can use some of that. A few years ago, InStyle’s editorial team weighed in on teen TV in a post called “ Why Are Adults Obsessed with Teen TV Dramas , According to Psychology” and proved that “our brains are wired for stories above most other forms of information.” And the storytelling that teen TV does the best (cliffhangers, chaotic romance) is the addictive kind. See, it’s science. Plus, in a time when the news cycle is as soul-sucking as a Chuck Bass monologue, the lure of fantastical teen hijinks is even more appealing. Speaking of Chuck Bass, the archetype of a conflicted anti-hero white dude is never the focus in current teen TV and that’s refreshing. Maybe we’re just sick of seeing the same old heroes or in the past decade, we’ve had enough of predatory men masquerading as the good guys.