Why Grown Ass Adults Are Mainlining Teen TV — & Giving It The Respect It Deserves

Gossip Girl belonged to an era of teen TV that paved the way for today’s more progressive content. In 2010, I was 22. Fresh out of university and entering the real world and workforce for the first time. I was working as a production assistant at a TV station that started airing Pretty Little Liars in the same year (it lasted seven seasons and wrapped in 2017). Gossip Girl (’07 – ’12) and One Tree Hill (’03 – ’12) were in full swing. Ratings juggernaut Glee was in its first season (its finale aired in 2015). The Vampire Diaries (’09 – ’17) had capitalized on the success of Twilight (and the inherent horniness of vampires) and the love triangle of Damon, Elena, and Stefan became fodder for weekly content on the show I worked on. I obsessed over every single one of these shows, and even though they all had glaring blind spots when it came to race (every Black character in the shows I just mentioned were either thankless sidekicks or unmemorable love interests), I clung to them for their attempts at social commentary through the lens of young women coming of age.