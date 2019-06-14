R29 Binge Club: Netflix’s Trinkets
For me, recaps often turn into the It’s Always Sunny detective board GIF made written word. Over the last year, I tried to smash the maple syrup-drenched scraps of Riverdale into a comprehensible narrative. I once spent so much time unraveling the serial killer terrors of Mindhunter that I was terrified of a real life maintenance guy who showed up to my apartment for purely innocuous reasons. You can read 11,000 words on the trippy twists of Chambers here.
But, my trip down the rabbit hole has ceased, if only for a moment. Because I’m going to recap Netflix’s Trinkets for you. Sweet, sincere, brand-new Trinkets, which premieres on June 14. There is not one mysterious dead body in Trinkets or mind-bending life-or-death supernatural crisis afoot. Instead, there are just three lovable teenage girls — Elodie Davis (Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand), Tabitha Foster (Quintessa Swindell), and Moe Truax (Kiana Madeira) — and their shared addiction: stealing trinkets.
As the trailer for the YA streaming dramedy reveals, Elodie, Tabitha, and Moe cross paths in a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting where they are anything but anonymous to each other. All three go to the same Portland high school (the show is very heavy on the “Keep Portland weird” ethos), but couldn't be more different. Elodie is the loner new girl. Tabitha is the queen bee with a perfect life. Moe is the moody outcast with more than one secret. And there’s more to every single one of those stories, which Trinkets aims to reveal.
So let’s figure out what happens when a trio of teens with supposedly nothing in common get thrown together. Prepare for a shocking amount of petty (and not-so-petty) crime, the most earnest friendships possible, and a few murder-free surprises along the way.
Episode 1 — “Mirror Faces”
Welcome to the world of Trinkets. It is immediately an almost comically abrupt entrance. A mere three minutes into the premiere, heroine Elodie is already at a high school party with Rachelle Cohen-Strauss (Haley Tju), a classmate at new school Lakeshore High. Rachelle’s father works with Elodie’s own hot dad Doug (Larry Sullivan, a man so symmetrical, he has appeared on both Big Little Lies and Scandal). Since Trinkets throws you directly into the deep end of its hormonal drama without a life vest, we’ll provide one.
Elodie, a shockingly talented shoplifter, has moved to Portland after growing up in Albuquerque, NM. The reason for her move is a tragic one: the sudden death of her mother, Mara (Lynn Adrianna). The cause of Mara’s death is still a mystery, but we do know she was likely hospitalized before passing. It seems Trinkets wants you to believe Mara died from a sudden bout of cancer, or a similar disease. After an unexplained incident in New Mexico following Mara’s death, Elodie’s Portland-set dad has decided she needs to live with him, his crunchy new wife Jenna (Dana Green), and their son Spencer (Parker Hall). This is the family Doug created when things ended with Mara in Albuquerque.
Elodie may spend every other holiday season with these people, but they’re not her family. Not really.
But, Doug and Jenna are still worried about Elodie after she’s caught shoplifting again at a local minimart… And she throws up on the guard’s shoes. So they send her to Shoplifters Anonymous. There, she finds Moe and Tabitha. Moe is a vape-smoking wise ass with perfect eyeliner who may be hiding an emotional center. Even though Moe claims to be a loner, she’s the one who pesters Elodie with questions when they end up at the same trendy boutique. She is also the one who dreams up a stealing competition in said boutique. These are the behaviors of a person dying for social interaction who is too terrified to admit as much. This is the vibe we get from Moe’s burgeoning hookup situation with popular cutie Noah Simos (The Perfect Date’s Odiseas Georgiadis).
Rounding out Moe’s little crime challenge is Tabitha, a popular girl whom Moe has a long and thorny history with (who got the Polly Pocket in their youthful friendship breakup?). Tabitha is wealthy, but sad, likely due to her bad boyfriend, Brady Finch (13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Butler). As Elodie notices at the series-beginning party, Brady can get violent and mean with Tabitha. Yet, she stays with him because of the Instagram likes and expectations. Still, Tabitha attempts to rebel against her preppy image with a secret artsy Instagram called @Lips.In.Mirror where she posts pictures of moody aphorisms written in lipstick on mirrors.
This is a deeply strange character detail since a super cool Instagram would only make a popular girl more popular, not less. Ask Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), who uses her retro bombshell aesthetic to strike fear into the hearts of every single person in Riverdale.
Alas, alack, Trinkets does not believe this. So, back to the winner-take-all shoplifting challenge. Elodie is triumphant because she is alarmingly good at stealing. While the scene of the Trinkets trio’s elaborate stealing is supposed to be thrilling, it’s mostly just concerning. This is a real crime. These girls could actually, really go to jail. I am worried for their futures like a local guidance counselor. Although Elodie takes the top crime prize with her $400 necklace lift, Tabitha’s stolen leather jacket is very sweet. So sweet, she refuses to part with it to prove her Blair Waldorf-like dominance.
Then Elodie spills her saucy lunch all over Brady for being an aggressive jerk and changes Tabitha’s mind. In the last scene of the premiere, Tabitha stealthily slips Elodie the jacket. She responds with a smile made for soft Tumblr memes.
Still, I’m not so sure Elodie needs yet another pilfered treasure. As we see towards the end of the episode, Elodie is sitting on thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods, which are all crammed into a suitcase below her bed. Friends, meet the Chekov’s Luggage of Trinkets.
Best trinket: The eye candy that is Luca Novak (Teen Wolf/13 Reasons Why alum Henry Zaga), the hot bartender at SA. Tabitha would certainly agree. Although, should Luca, who sure seems like an adult man, be flirting with vulnerable teen girls in the midst of an addiction? They are baby!
