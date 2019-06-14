R29 Binge Club: Netflix’s Trinkets
For me, recaps often turn into the It’s Always Sunny detective board GIF made written word. Over the last year, I tried to smash the maple syrup-drenched scraps of Riverdale into a comprehensible narrative. I once spent so much time unraveling the serial killer terrors of Mindhunter that I was terrified of a real life maintenance guy who showed up to my apartment for purely innocuous reasons. You can read 11,000 words on the trippy twists of Chambers here.
But, my trip down the rabbit hole has ceased, if only for a moment. Because I’m going to recap Netflix’s Trinkets for you. Sweet, sincere, brand-new Trinkets, which premieres on 14th June. There is not one mysterious dead body in Trinkets or mind-bending life-or-death supernatural crisis afoot. Instead, there are just three lovable teenage girls — Elodie Davis (Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand), Tabitha Foster (Quintessa Swindell), and Moe Truax (Kiana Madeira) — and their shared addiction: stealing trinkets.
As the trailer for the YA streaming dramedy reveals, Elodie, Tabitha, and Moe cross paths in a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting where they are anything but anonymous to each other. All three go to the same Portland high school (the show is very heavy on the “Keep Portland weird” ethos), but couldn't be more different. Elodie is the loner new girl. Tabitha is the queen bee with a perfect life. Moe is the moody outcast with more than one secret. And there’s more to every single one of those stories, which Trinkets aims to reveal.
So let’s figure out what happens when a trio of teens with supposedly nothing in common get thrown together. Prepare for a shocking amount of petty (and not-so-petty) crime, the most earnest friendships possible, and a few murder-free surprises along the way.
Episode 1 — “Mirror Faces”
Welcome to the world of Trinkets. It is immediately an almost comically abrupt entrance. A mere three minutes into the premiere, heroine Elodie is already at a high school party with Rachelle Cohen-Strauss (Haley Tju), a classmate at new school Lakeshore High. Rachelle’s father works with Elodie’s own hot dad Doug (Larry Sullivan, a man so symmetrical, he has appeared on both Big Little Lies and Scandal). Since Trinkets throws you directly into the deep end of its hormonal drama without a life vest, we’ll provide one.
Elodie, a shockingly talented shoplifter, has moved to Portland after growing up in Albuquerque, NM. The reason for her move is a tragic one: the sudden death of her mother, Mara (Lynn Adrianna). The cause of Mara’s death is still a mystery, but we do know she was likely hospitalised before passing. It seems Trinkets wants you to believe Mara died from a sudden bout of cancer, or a similar disease. After an unexplained incident in New Mexico following Mara’s death, Elodie’s Portland-set dad has decided she needs to live with him, his crunchy new wife Jenna (Dana Green), and their son Spencer (Parker Hall). This is the family Doug created when things ended with Mara in Albuquerque.
Elodie may spend every other holiday season with these people, but they’re not her family. Not really.
But, Doug and Jenna are still worried about Elodie after she’s caught shoplifting again at a local minimart… And she throws up on the guard’s shoes. So they send her to Shoplifters Anonymous. There, she finds Moe and Tabitha. Moe is a vape-smoking wise ass with perfect eyeliner who may be hiding an emotional centre. Even though Moe claims to be a loner, she’s the one who pesters Elodie with questions when they end up at the same trendy boutique. She is also the one who dreams up a stealing competition in said boutique. These are the behaviours of a person dying for social interaction who is too terrified to admit as much. This is the vibe we get from Moe’s burgeoning hookup situation with popular cutie Noah Simos (The Perfect Date’s Odiseas Georgiadis).
Rounding out Moe’s little crime challenge is Tabitha, a popular girl whom Moe has a long and thorny history with (who got the Polly Pocket in their youthful friendship breakup?). Tabitha is wealthy, but sad, likely due to her bad boyfriend, Brady Finch (13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Butler). As Elodie notices at the series-beginning party, Brady can get violent and mean with Tabitha. Yet, she stays with him because of the Instagram likes and expectations. Still, Tabitha attempts to rebel against her preppy image with a secret artsy Instagram called @Lips.In.Mirror where she posts pictures of moody aphorisms written in lipstick on mirrors.
This is a deeply strange character detail since a super cool Instagram would only make a popular girl more popular, not less. Ask Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), who uses her retro bombshell aesthetic to strike fear into the hearts of every single person in Riverdale.
Alas, alack, Trinkets does not believe this. So, back to the winner-take-all shoplifting challenge. Elodie is triumphant because she is alarmingly good at stealing. While the scene of the Trinkets trio’s elaborate stealing is supposed to be thrilling, it’s mostly just concerning. This is a real crime. These girls could actually, really go to jail. I am worried for their futures like a local guidance counsellor. Although Elodie takes the top crime prize with her $400 necklace lift, Tabitha’s stolen leather jacket is very sweet. So sweet, she refuses to part with it to prove her Blair Waldorf-like dominance.
Then Elodie spills her saucy lunch all over Brady for being an aggressive jerk and changes Tabitha’s mind. In the last scene of the premiere, Tabitha stealthily slips Elodie the jacket. She responds with a smile made for soft Tumblr memes.
Still, I’m not so sure Elodie needs yet another pilfered treasure. As we see towards the end of the episode, Elodie is sitting on thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods, which are all crammed into a suitcase below her bed. Friends, meet the Chekov’s Luggage of Trinkets.
Best trinket: The eye candy that is Luca Novak (Teen Wolf/13 Reasons Why alum Henry Zaga), the hot bartender at SA. Tabitha would certainly agree. Although, should Luca, who sure seems like an adult man, be flirting with vulnerable teen girls in the midst of an addiction? They are baby!
Episode 2 — “Paper Tiger”
We need to talk about Brady. In a show that doesn’t exactly have a main villain — no Gargoyle King or Black Hood here — he is Trinkets’ most nefarious presence. As the premiere proved, Brady can become aggressive with Tabitha. As its followup, “Paper Tiger” proves, Brady is genuinely dangerous. In the final scene of the episode, Brady becomes upset that Tabitha left his terrible video game hang and is now texting unknown individuals (it’s Elodie and Moe). Brady is enraged Tabitha won’t answer his questions and throws her phone at a wall, breaking it. “Happy now?” he yells at her.
This is an abusive relationship. For Brady, his scary behaviour is Tabitha’s fault — not his own.
But, Trinkets wants us to know Tabby has a much better romantic option, and his name is Luca. Luca is the one who brings everyone to “Paper Tiger’s” namesake, the club where he works as a bartender.
Each member of the Trinkets is pulled towards PT in a different way. Elodie, the gang’s music fan, genuinely wants to go see real-life indie pop star Frankie Simone perform. She also needs a place to hand off the stolen leather jacket to a prospective buyer. This is the only way Elodie can get to Albuquerque for her “girlfriend” Zoey’s birthday party that weekend. The Frankie Simone show takes care of two birds with one stone. So, Elodie lies to her dad about cramps to get out of a family basketball outing.
Unfortunately for Elodie, she is scammed by the would-be outwear purchaser, who tries on the already stolen jacket, bolts from the club, and jumps in a getaway car while screaming, “Screw you!” At least Tabitha and Moe are there to support Elodie in the very meta backstabbing. It’s then that Elodie explains she just wants to go see her “girlfriend” because she feels “so alone” in Portland. Tabitha and Moe agree with the sentiment and bring her back inside to enjoy Frankie Simone’s performance. The sparks of true friendship are afoot.
Still, Tabitha and Moe end up at Paper Tiger for their own lonely reasons. Tabitha heads to the club after realising her hot date with Brady is actually a group hang with his annoying friends. So she peaces out to go flirt with Luca, at whom she eventually yells “I have a boyfriend!” Classic. While Luca is clearly a very dateable man — he even asks about Tabitha’s grandpa and genuinely wants to hear her response — I would feel much better if Trinkets would just tell me his date of birth.
At least I don’t have to worry about Noah, a lovely boy. Moe shows up at Paper Tiger after her mother — a tireless single mum — cancels quality time plans to take a night shift at work. When Noah is also busy, Moe goes to the club for a distraction. After a few hours with friends, Noah strides into Moe’s room ready to hook up. It’s a nice sex-positive scene, but I feel so bad for Noah. Despite Moe’s burnout packaging, she’s actually a genius who is applying to a STEM program abroad and reads 20th century scientific philosophy before bed. Noah knows this about Moe and likes it. She in turn keeps him at a distance, saying she likes him for being “dumb.” At this point, Noah refers to himself as Moe’s “dirty little secret.” It’s a lot. It should be less.
Advertisement
At least these two are enjoying their extremely under wraps sex life, right?
On the other hand, Elodie and her “girlfriend” Zoey aren’t having any fun in the bedroom — and long-distance isn’t to blame. Instead, Elodie and Zoey aren’t dating. Elodie lied. Towards the end of the episode, Elodie scrolls through Zoey’s Instagram feed to reveal her friend back in New Mexico is actually dating someone else. Elodie is relegated to best friend status. Apparently, Elodie is so hurt over the situation that she unfollows Zoey (or, does she not want her new friends to easily track down her deception by way of an easy ‘gram search?).
Either way, everyone should feel a little bad for Zoey In Albuquerque. On her end, she invited her long-distance best friend to her birthday party, and then that best friend abruptly unfollowed her on Instagram without even an explanation. Poor Zoey.
Clearance Rack
— Tabitha’s parents are played by top three Teen Wolf parent Linden Ashby and longtime actress Joy Bryant. You may not initially realise Bryant is here, since Trinkets camouflages her features with a confusing amount of hair in front of her face.
— Bryant’s character is Lori Foster, a wannabe social media influencer who is bafflingly judgmental about her daughter’s outfit choices.
— Elodie’s dad and Jenna want to give her a curfew. She reminds them her mum never thought she needed a curfew. Point goes to Elodie. But will Jenna ever get to be anything other than “concerned, mostly silent stepmom?”
Best trinket: The leather jacket. It brings our trio together — something even soul-baring Shoplifters Anonymous confessions couldn’t do.
Episode 3 — “P*ssy Palace”
The truth about Elodie and Zoey came out almost immediately. Just one episode after Trinkets told us Elodie is lying about her “girlfriend from New Mexico” — that sounds familiar — she recants the whole story. In a sex shop, of course. Teens!
While Tabitha and Moe momentarily worry Elodie is “pathological,” that isn’t the case. Rather, Elodie tried to make her relationship with BFF Zoey “something more,” but Zoey wasn’t interested. Elodie is clearly still smarting from the rejection, especially since Zoey picked someone else to be her girlfriend. So no, Elodie has never had a relationship, with Zoey or otherwise. And, Elodie definitely hasn’t had sex.
Rather than freak out, Tabitha and Moe throw their support around Elodie. As is this group’s way, that means a crime is committed. They urge Elodie to pick up a vibrator, and she does, slipping one into her jacket pocket. Tabitha also lifts one. Moe does not, and that’s a good thing. Moe is stopped by the rightly suspicious cashier, who doesn’t find anything in her bag. Phew.
Although Elodie’s big reveal is a game changer, “P*ssy Palace” belongs to Tabitha. We open on her and Brady mid-hookup. A moment that should be sexy is ruined by Brady resting his hands directly in Tabitha’s curls. With every thrust, he pulls Tabitha’s hair — and not in the fun way. It’s in the very annoying and painful way. When Tabitha asks Brady to stop, he ignores her, focusing instead on how close he is to finishing. The only thing that can stop Brady from crushing his girlfriend’s hair is the arrival of her dad, Whit (Ashby).
Advertisement
Whit offers to help get Brady into Stanford in the same breath he chastises Tabitha for supposedly breaking her phone. Little does Mr. Foster realise he’s trying to support the boy who is continuously hurting his child.
Tabitha continues to grapple with Brady’s boorish behaviour throughout Lakeshore Service Day. In the middle of a tree planting/park cleanup project, Brady loudly mocks a homeless man. When Brady is done putting on an awful show, Tabitha approaches the homeless man and offers him her lunch for the day as an apology. The man is appreciative. That night, in Brady’s room, Tabitha attempts to introduce the vibrator she stole into her and Brady’s sex life. He is livid and tosses her out of his room. When Tabitha tries to soothe him, you can tell by her hand motions she’s afraid he’s going to hit her.
In an effort to find a little bit of happiness, Tabitha heads to the Paper Tiger to see Luca. She kisses him, but he rejects her saying he doesn’t want to be part of her “high school drama.” Again I wonder how old this man is. Tabitha just fights back tears.
Oh, and Tabitha’s dad is cheating on her mum. Tabitha knows as much because she, Elodie, and Moe see Whit kiss a younger mystery blonde outside of a restaurant. Now all his late nights at work and long tennis games make sense. Someone give Tabitha a hug.
Clearance Rack
— AJ (Jacob Skidmore), Elodie’s protest-happy classmate, is such a lovely bright spot in the series. More of them please. Maybe they can take all of Brady’s screen time.
— Moe is annoyed with Noah for letting his mean girl ex criticise her multiple times during service day. Noah says he allowed it because Moe doesn’t want people to know they are friends, let alone seeing each other. Both are a little bit right. These kids are drowning in mixed messages.
— At the top of the episode, Elodie becomes upset about the loudness of her new home and the brightness of her room. By the end of “Palace,” Jenna has gotten her drapes. It’s a small signal this could become her home. Elodie celebrates by turning on her vibrator for the first time. A christening we can all support.
Best trinket: Tabitha’s stolen lingerie. It’s for her pleasure, y’all.
Trinkets is available on Netflix now
