Kat Cunning Spins A Queer Narrative In Her First Music Video

"Yeah, that's super important to me. I'm queer, and the song itself is — I mean, it's loosely based on Wizard of Oz, which I've been obsessed with since I was as young as I can remember. And then, growing up, coming into my own and realizing I was gay, it was a funny realization that The Wizard of Oz is also actually such an emblem for the gay community. It's 'Over the Rainbow,' Dorothy, Judy Garland — it's like a poster story for gay people finding themselves. In a way, this song was a version of The Wizard of Oz where Dorothy doesn't come home. Like that ending monologue, when she's like, 'And you were there, and you were there! But it couldn't have been you, could you?' I saw that as kind of a bummer. She literally goes back to a world made of black and white after you've seen — at the time — one of the first color films, ever. She has so many adventures, and for me that story is akin to finding your community of people and particularly a colorful queer world full of beautiful freaks. For me, that's what the song is about — finding that family."