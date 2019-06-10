Jane is moving on. She has a new job at an aquarium and better relationship with her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage), but she still has a lot of her past to deal with. Unlike Celeste, she wants to talk about the complicated journey they are on together. She asks Celeste if she’s glad that Perry’s dead and Celeste can’t answer. But for Jane, nothing about it is complicated — she’s thrilled he’s dead — as long as they all don’t get caught. Speaking of getting caught, one comment from Celeste to Jane sounds like there is a loose thread in their scheme. Jane isn’t cashing the checks Celeste has been sending her as child support for Ziggy. She says they’re “rape checks” and she can’t bring herself to cash them. What will the police think when they see checks from the Wright family to Ms. Chapman? Plus, Jane has taken to drawing OA-looking sketches of Perry’s face. Let’s hope she destroys them after….