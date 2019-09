What we do know for certain, thanks to Streep, is that we need to emotionally prepare ourselves for possibly even the very first scene of season 2 of BLL, because Kidman is ready to bring it. "I’m far more raw and honest now, because before I used to be so scared," she told VF of the role. "So now I’m just like, ‘What the hell. Share, share ideas, share.’ And it’s not safe to do that sometimes, because you’re suddenly exposed. But at the same time it makes you feel closer to people."