There's no question that Oscars follow Meryl Streep wherever she goes like ducklings, and while, yes, she's played a plethora of diverse and important roles that were worthy of that recognition, I'm just going to say what we're all thinking: her role in Devil Wears Prada was her best. Sure, playing a mildly distressed woman from a certain time period is her bread and butter, but never has she shined brighter to me than as a pursed-lipped, short-fused head bitch in charge. Unfortunately, it's not the type of character she inhabits often, but with this news about her joining Big Little Lies season 2, that might just change.
Advertisement
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news yesterday, revealing that Streep would be playing none other than Perry Wright's mother, Mary Louise Wright. Her role gets a lot more complicated, however, when you remember that Wright got murdered at the end of season 1, with the four women involved having covered it up. Mary comes to Monterey to look after the children, but also to sniff out some answers. As you may have assumed, a mother doesn't take kindly to the sudden death of her son, and considering what a horrible person her son really was, it's not crazy to assume the apple didn't fall far from the tree.
All this means is that the potential for Streep to play a villain is at an all-time high, but there's not much other information out there to quench our curiosity. However, in an Instagram post celebrating the casting, Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie on the HBO series, promised "more wine, secrets, and #BigLittleLies."
"Monterey better watch out!!!" she added.
Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, who also star on the show, posted their own messages of congratulations on Instagram, but are staying light lipped about what's ahead for both Streep and the rest of the women.
But if I got my way, it would be a little something like this:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement