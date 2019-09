There's no question that Oscars follow Meryl Streep wherever she goes like ducklings, and while, yes, she's played a plethora of diverse and important roles that were worthy of that recognition, I'm just going to say what we're all thinking: her role in Devil Wears Prada was her best. Sure, playing a mildly distressed woman from a certain time period is her bread and butter, but never has she shined brighter to me than as a pursed-lipped, short-fused head bitch in charge. Unfortunately, it's not the type of character she inhabits often, but with this news about her joining Big Little Lies season 2 , that might just change.