Celeste, Madeline, Jane, and Renata are congregating on a secluded terrace outside of trivia night when Perry confronts them, demanding that Celeste leave with him. Celeste refuses — after finding out that one of her boys has been bullying Amabella all along, she’s finally decided to leave Perry. When he appears, Jane, who hasn’t met Celeste’s husband before tonight, has a visceral reaction that lets everyone know Perry is her rapist — and Ziggy's dad. Once Perry himself puts all the pieces together, he charges at Celeste. Madeline, Renata, and Jane all try to stop him but he is in full Hulk-mode, knocking them all away. Having witnessed Celeste trying to escape from Perry earlier in the night, Bonnie followed the couple to the terrace and has been watching the entire ordeal unfold from a distance. When Perry goes berserk, it is she who rushes in, and pushes him off of Celeste to his death.