At the end of season 1 , Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) fell to his death following an explosive confrontation with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), and Renata (Laura Dern). The women banded together and vowed never to speak about what really happened to Perry that night. That, unfortunately, hasn’t stopped the residents of Monterey from jumping to their own conclusions and the women have been dubbed the “the Monterey Five.”