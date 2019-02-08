There's a better reason to look forward to summer than just warmer weather: Big Little Lies will return to HBO. According to the network, season 2 of the miniseries will drop this June, which is perfect timing for those of us who will still be nursing broken hearts from Game Of Thrones' final season.
Plus, Big Little Lies is just such a summer show. Despite its dark mysteries, the warm beaches and pleasant town pair perfectly with the hot summer evenings we'll spend glued to our screens to keep up to date on the addicting drama.
The specific return date has not yet been revealed, but HBO is giving us all the details we need to tide us over. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz are all returning as the main women wrapped up in the death of Alexander Skarsgård's character, Perry Wright. However, season 2 welcomes Meryl Streep as the late Perry's mother, determined to get to the bottom of his suspicious passing. It also welcomes Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield, Jane's (Woodley) coworker.
Adam Scott is also returning, as well as Jeffrey Nordling and James Tupper. Together, this season 2 cast will pick up where the first season's dramatic finale left off. Remember when we weren't sure if there would even be a second season? Thankfully, we'll now get answers to some lingering questions, as well as determine if the women get the happy endings we've been hoping for.
Something tells me it won't be that simple with American Honey's Andrea Arnold directing all seven episodes. Fans of Arnold's will know to expect an even darker look at Monterey, which could mean trouble for the four main women.
In 2017, Big Little Lies swept the Emmys, winning Best Limited Series as well as Directing, with Kidman, Dern, and Skarsgård also getting trophies for their lead and supporting roles.
"I've been acting since I was 11 years old and I think I've worked with maybe twelve women so I just want to thank the television academy for honoring our show and working with this incredible tribe of fierce women," Dern said in her acceptance speech. "I share this with my tribe of four ladies. I feel very proud to be a part of reflecting fierce women and mothers finding their voice."
And now we know we'll be seeing more of these fierce women in action come June 2019.
