I still get chills when I think about that scene from the finale of Big Little Lies. It really encapsulates the whole point of the series, about the bonds between women and the strength of friendship. It's what attracted actress Laura Dern to the show in the first place, and she made sure to emphasize that when she accepted the Emmy for her role as Renata on the HBO miniseries.
"I've been acting since I was 11 years old and I think I've worked with maybe twelve women so I just want to thank the television academy for honoring our show and working with this incredible tribe of fierce women," her speech began, putting the gender imbalance of Hollywood in sharp perspective.
"Thank you to Nicole and Reese's moms, " she added. "For not only giving us extraordinary women but really well-read women because that's how I'm getting parts."
But really, Dern is most thankful for the characters the show created that allowed her to stand on that stage in the first place. It's thanks to their complex narratives that the show was able to flourish.
"I share this with my tribe of four ladies," she continued. "I feel very proud to be a part of reflecting fierce women and mothers finding their voice."
While season two of Big Little Lies is the biggest will they, won't they of the next year, this acceptance speech is the best way to remember what was a truly remarkable story that, whether it continues or not, will remain an inspiration for all women for a long time.
Watch Dern's full acceptance speech below!
