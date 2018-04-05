Nicole Kidman just dropped one of the most anticipated photos from the next season of Big Little Lies on Instagram. For the first time, we get a glimpse of Meryl Streep's buzzed about appearance in season 2 of the HBO drama as Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgard) mother, Mary Louise Wright. Her character comes into town to help Celeste (Nicole Kidman) look after the kids and sniff out what exactly went down with Perry's death, but that's not what I'm thinking about.
Instead, this photo brings up a whole other question: Why does everyone have the same haircut?
Because when I look at this photo, I don't immediately wonder about the relationship between Mary Louise and Celeste (Is it tense? Suspicious? Supportive?) or how the boys are doing after their father's death or even what they're looking at on that iPad. Instead I want to know why it appears that the entire family shares the same hairdresser.
Essentially, I'm asking: HBO, why did you do Meryl Streep so dirty? This haircut is not indicative of the HBIC character I was hoping for — not to say it still couldn't happen. A pajama-clad, motherly-looking Streep is not who I would have guessed would play the woman who birthed last season's terrifying villain, but I live in hope. This is just the first photo, and who knows what else Streep has up that billowy robe sleeve?
