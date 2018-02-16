2019 is shaping up to be the year of highly anticipated TV. That's when Game Of Thrones finally returns for its last season, and it's also when the much-discussed second season of Big Little Lies comes back to HBO. Today, Variety reports that the network confirmed all five actresses (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz) are returning to reprise their roles as the Monterey women responsible for the death of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). In details revealed to the outlet, the second season of the drama explores the aftermath of this crime, and how each of the women attempts to resume their normal lives while still living with such a deadly secret.
According to Variety, Celeste (Kidman) goes in search of her old self following the death of her abusive husband, but is understandably unmoored and shaken by what she witnessed. Madeline (Witherspoon) examines her own marriage and family life in light of the tragedy, and Jane (Woodley) continues her quest to build a new and happy life for her son, Ziggy (Iain Armitage).
Renata (Dern) faces challenges in her marriage, and Bonnie (Kravitz) is of course dealing with her own internal struggles after being the one to commit the actual murder.
Some of these storylines will no doubt be affected by the arrival of Perry's mother, played by the iconic Meryl Streep. Last month it was announced that the Oscar-winner would be joining the hit series, taking on the role of Mary Louise Wright. She's there to help look after the children as well as to get some answers about her son, and to hopefully be the villain that Streep plays so incredibly well.
Filmmaker Andrea Arnold will take over the director's chair, completing this lineup of powerful female creators and performers. Now we just need Beyoncé to sing the soundtrack, and this will officially be perfect TV.
