2019 is shaping up to be the year of highly anticipated TV. That's when Game Of Thrones finally returns for its last season, and it's also when the much-discussed second season of Big Little Lies comes back to HBO. Today, Variety reports that the network confirmed all five actresses (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz) are returning to reprise their roles as the Monterey women responsible for the death of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). In details revealed to the outlet, the second season of the drama explores the aftermath of this crime, and how each of the women attempts to resume their normal lives while still living with such a deadly secret.