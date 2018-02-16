According to Variety, Celeste (Kidman) goes in search of her old self following the death of her abusive husband, but is understandably unmoored and shaken by what she witnessed. Madeline (Witherspoon) examines her own marriage and family life in light of the tragedy, and Jane (Woodley) continues her quest to build a new and happy life for her son, Ziggy (Iain Armitage).