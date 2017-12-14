Story from TV Shows

Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Are Brainstorming Big Little Lies 2 Drama On Twitter

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Last week, the speculation about whether or not Big Little Lies was coming back for a second season finally ended. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO officially announced that the hit, starring Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, would be returning to our screens. So far, we know it will be helmed by American Honey director Andrea Arnold, but other than that, lips are sealed about what it will be about, and when to expect its return. Luckily, Dern and Witherspoon have taken to Twitter to posit some (not so serious) suggestions.
It all started when Dern, who plays Renata Klein in the series and is starring in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, retweeted a picture of herself with the small robot, BB-8.
"Love my guy!" she captioned the shot.
"I love him !" Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Mackenzie, replied. "Can BB8 be in BLL2?"
And Dern responded in the best way:
"Um...yes. Easy. Renata just bought the real BB-8 for Christmas for her daughter. Knowing u would likely get your daughter the toy!"
While this was obviously just a goofy exchange, it's good to know that the women are just as on board for a second season as we are. Can we infer that, despite the events of the last season, there's still some fire between Madeline and Renata? Their powerful dynamic was one of the many reasons we tuned in. Their relationship changed and grew and was ultimately strengthened by coming together in the face of issues like abuse and, you know, murder.
We don't know when it will next be time to tune into the drama of Monterey, but even if it doesn't involve BB-8, we'll be there.
