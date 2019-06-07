Big Little Lies-Inspired Airbnbs To Book Before Season 2 Ends

Sprawling views of Monterey Bay played such a significant role in the first season of HBO's hit drama Big Little Lies that the body of water should have gotten a credit in the show's now-iconic opening sequence along with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. Not only does Woodley's character, Jane, frequently take trauma-fueled runs around the cliffs surrounding the bay, but several of the most gorgeous homes in the show also overlook it. Thanks to the ocean's many appearances, one episode of BLL is enough to make any traveler want to visit the area, so with a fresh season coming this weekend, interest will certainly spike once again.
While there are no Airbnbs available inside Monterey's city limits, there are several listings in surrounding areas that offer the same amazing views of the bay. From quaint bohemian cottages like the one Bonnie (Kravitz) lives in to sprawling seaside estates like those belonging to Madeline (Witherspoon), Celeste (Kidman), and Renata (Dern), Airbnb has rentals that will fulfill your wildest Big Little Lies wishes. Book a stay and spend the evenings sipping wine while gazing out into Monterey Bay and tending to your many beloved grudges just like your favorite characters from the show.
