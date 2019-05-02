If travel-planning wasn't stressful enough already, try throwing ten-plus people into the mix — because big group getaway season is upon us. From extended family reunions to wedding parties and multi-couples' retreats, spring through summer is primetime for combined-trips. The main questions on our minds when spearheading these massive get-togethers: Where the hell will everyone stay and how much is it going to cost? The answer, as it turns out, isn't so overwhelming after all.
We hunted through Airbnb's top listings in popular cities across the country (and a few outside of it) for the McMansion-like rentals that won't cost a fortune when divided between ten-plus guests. The 17 beautiful properties ahead are all group-getaway-approved, from real-life Austin bachelorettes to best friends in Palm Springs and even Australian beachside holiday-ers, with manageable per-person price breakdowns. Check out the massive solutions that will hopefully help minimize stress around your upcoming collective travel plans.
