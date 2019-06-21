21 Affordable Hamptons Airbnbs To Rent With Friends This Summer

Ross and Rachel were once briefly reunited in a sand-covered Montauk cottage. Miranda proved herself the ultimate loyal best friend by holding back Carrie's hair while she threw up on an East Hamptons beach after meeting Big's new girlfriend. Even George was staying in a pretty sweet Hamptons home when he screamed "I was in pool," a line that went down in TV history. After growing up watching our favorite city-dwelling television characters head to the Hamptons in some seriously iconic episodes, how can we not want to spend our summers just like them?
It's not too late to get a group of IRL friends together and book an amazing home in the Hamptons for a weekend summer getaway or even a week-long escape. Ahead, you'll find 21 Airbnb rentals with nightly rates that are affordable when split among groups. These listings are located all over the Hamptons, and many of them are close to beach access and even have pools.
Take a look ahead at the Airbnbs to see where you can create your own summer Hamptons memories with your real-life friends that will rival those of your TV ones.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.