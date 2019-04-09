From Hamptons Houses To Penthouses: Here's How Much Money Lies Within The RHONY Empire

This season of The Real Housewives of New York City is in full swing, and we've already witnessed a Hamptons clam bake, Halloween in the Berkshires, and Sonja Morgan's Paper cover launch party, each more extra than the previous. Between Luann, Sonja, Bethenny, Ramona, Dorinda, and Tinsley, there's many small dogs, several alcohol and clothing lines, a lot of vacation homes, and a lot of drama.
And plenty of that drama revolves around money. Bethenny Frankel told Money last year that some of her Housewives co-stars might be living beyond their means. “They can’t afford the lives they’re living,” Frankel said. “And if the music stops, they’re going to get in some trouble.”
So how does their wealth actually stack up? Ahead, we did some investigating.