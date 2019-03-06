The Real Housewives of New York City is about to kick off once again, thankfully, the cast of RHONY Season 11 won’t bring fans too many changes. Unfortunately (well, depending on where you stand, I guess), Carole Radziwill announced she was leaving after Season 10. But, since no new, full-time Housewife was added in her place, the cast is largely the same as it was for Seasons 9 and 10. (There is, however, a new Friend of the Housewives. More on her below.) It’s a solid group and it’ll be interesting to see where alliances fall and where drama pops up. Since the taglines for the new season have already been released ahead of the show’s March 6 premiere, perhaps they hint at what’s to come.
Sometimes, a Real Housewife’s tagline reveals a source of drama for the season ahead (ex. Sonja’s “I’m not just a last name. I’m a legacy”). Sometimes it hints at her attitude for the season as a whole (Luann’s “If you can’t be cool, you can’t be with the Countess”). And sometimes the tagline just lets us know what she’ll be getting up to in general (Carole’s “In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything”).
As for the final cast member, the new Friend, Barbara, Bravo describes her as, “a good friend of Luann’s who stood by the former countess after her relapse.” She runs a construction business, and, as reported by Us Weekly, is also a single mom. In addition to Luann, Barbara knew Dorinda before joining the series.
This season’s RHONY taglines are pretty all over the place. There’s a tennis reference. There’s Sonja talking about sex. There’s Bethenny talking about her margaritas. Let’s take a look and see what this batch might actually mean.