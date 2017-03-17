What is this organization that wants Mellie in the White House so that then "the real work begins"? Who is running the show over there? It's certainly not Sarah or the old guy who likes to pretend he's in charge — there has to be more to it than that. It seems like even Papa Pope doesn't know who exactly he's up against, which makes us wonder if Scandal is introducing a new player into the mix. Because who is left of the core cast members to have masterminded President Mellie — Fitz? That doesn’t seem like him, but…Scandal has done crazier things.