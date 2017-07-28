12 of 14

Deputy Jordan Parrish (Ryan Kelley)



The highlight of season 6A was probably the time Scott's pack chucked a flaming, shirtless Parrish at a Nazi. To explain, the sheriff's deputy, who is a hellhound and therefore constantly burning off his clothing, is under the control of the Ghost Riders or Heir Douglas — who ate the pineal gland of a Ghost Rider and therefore its powers — for much of the season, because that's apparently an ability the Riders have. To protect themselves from Parrish and Douglas during a fight, Scott and Liam throw the mind-controlled hellhound at his master.



Later, Stiles realizes spraying Parrish with a fire extinguisher would likely bring the officer back to himself. It works, and Parrish tells the pack how to foil Douglas' very strange evil plan, which involves a Phantom Train, a train track lever, and a collapsed universe. Since all of that is too bizarre to fully explain, just know Scott eventually pulls the lever, detouring the train, and saving every person in Beacon Hills.