Also, the good news here is that fan-favorite Stiles will actually appear in the final season of the show that made him a star. It’s unknown how many episodes he’ll star in, but any number is welcome. Last season proved just how many the residents of Beacon Hills need Mieczyslaw “Stiles” Stilinski, as the power free pack member was kidnapped by the Ghost Riders for most of the time.Much of season 6A dealt with the rest of Stiles’ friends attempting to remember him, as the Ghost Riders erase everyone they capture from memory. He was finally saved in an elaborate plot, where the four people who love Stiles most — his dad sheriff Noah Stilinski (Linden Ashby), best friend Scott, ex-ish girlfriend Malia (Tate) Hale (Shelley Hennig), and true love Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) — were all forced to remember him in different physically or emotionally painful ways. Stiles was then ripped out of the Phantom Train Station and back to our reality just in time for the final big battle with the Ghost Riders.Stiles closes out 6A seemingly in a relationship with Lydia, now that the two have both said “I love you” to each other and shared a deeply GIF-able kiss . Stiles is now studying at George Washington University in a pre-FBI program. Despite what I assume should be a rigorous course load, Stiles will be back in Beacon Hills to deal with the final season's chaos.