Teen Wolf is returning this fall for a sixth season, which will also be its last. Jeff Davis, the showrunner behind the supernatural teen drama, announced at San Diego Comic-Con this week that the series will be concluding its run with a final installment of 20 episodes, as The Huffington Post reports. The sad news for fans came with an exciting teaser of what to expect from the final season. The new trailer introduces the particular evil forces the high schoolers will be contending with this time around.
Poor Scott (Tyler Posey) and his pack have dealt with a lot over the past five seasons. They've taken on a monster teen, teen monsters (a very important distinction), ancient spirits, and Frankenstein-like doctors. In season 6, it looks like they'll be dealing with a force that erases people from their loved one's memories, easily the most horrific opponent they've faced yet. Because in the world of Teen Wolf, giant lizard wounds heal, but losing the love of your besties stings forever.
And, not to take away from the very important supernatural happenings, but it also looks like a fan-favorite 'ship might actually become official.
Teen Wolf's final season will premiere in November.
