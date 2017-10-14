Ed made Ford his medical proxy and then attempted suicide. It’s all but said the serial killer tried to take his own life as a cry for attention from his FBI “friend,” who was ignoring the murderer’s many letters. The pair then have a heart-to-heart about the research, and Ed says even more unsettling things about the women he murdered. Finally, Ed hops out of bed and towers over Ford. It’s the physical manifestation of how in over his head the agent got while trying to become a self-described “expert” in serial killers’ psychology. When Ed goes to hug Ford I jumped, as does the lead Mastermind character. After accepting the gesture for a moment, admitting he has “no idea” why he’s in Vacaville once again, he realizes how bizarre all of this is and runs out of the room. Unfortunately, his body is overwhelmed with all the stress of the day and he falls to the floor, seemingly having a panic attack. As Ford swears he’s dying right then and there, he hears all of the advice he got from superiors, loved ones, and Ed warning him of this inevitability, which originally fell on deaf ears.