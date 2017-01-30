Camila Cabello Slayed Her First Solo Daytime Appearance

After her tumultuous split from Fifth Harmony and the subsequent confusion surrounding the group's New Year's Eve performance (it was pre-recorded, folks), Camila Cabello stepped out and performed as a solo artist for the first time on daytime TV. Naturally, The Ellen DeGeneres Show got the honors of hosting Cabello, who performed "Bad Things" alongside Machine Gun Kelly. The performance, which found Cabello and Kelly in coordinated black-and-white outfits, comes just a month after the 19-year-old left Fifth Harmony. Entertainment Tonight also notes that the performance comes just days after her debut album, Love Incredible, leaked online. Though she's only performed solo a few times before this, she can thank her time with Fifth Harmony for her onstage confidence. Cabello's showing had the marks of a seasoned vet. She stomped across the stage and looked very comfortable getting plenty close to Kelly. To say the two have chemistry would be the understatement of the decade. The Ellen show is just the duo's first stop to promote Love Incredible. Cabello and Kelly are already on their way to London, where they'll perform for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.
Check out the full performance of "Bad Things," below.
Advertisement