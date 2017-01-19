It’s Unanimous: Fifth Harmony Sounds Different Without Camila

Fifth Harmony took the stage for the first time without Camila Cabello, and they didn't look half bad. They did so at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, hosted by Joel McHale. The group performed together on New Year's Eve, so this is their first show as a quartet. If you'll recall, Cabello departed after months of festering tension. She, however, has already said that she approves of her replacement. They arrived to the ceremony in color-coordinated dresses, and took the stage in skintight black bodysuits. As each member performed, a box around her would light up and her name would appear on the screen above her. Eventually, they managed to step out of the box. Fifth Harmony performed their hit "Work from Home", and sounded a little different than on the album. That, however, is just a good indication that they were performing live. The Twitter reaction to their performance told the whole story: It's not clear yet whether or not they miss their fifth member.
Fifth Harmony a completely different and fresh group I'm so here for it— ? (@gabeharmonizer) January 19, 2017
Was I the only one who thought Fifth Harmony performance was off key and they could have done better ? #PCAs2017— Lena92 (@Elenahope1) January 19, 2017
I'm sure Camila Cabello is laughing her ass off right now because that Fifth Harmony performance was an absolute joke— Pete Nervous (@keezyyfbabyy) January 19, 2017
That was AWFUL... #peopleschoiceawards @FifthHarmony pic.twitter.com/Bsq7uX6qpg— Anthony C. Rice (@anthonycrice) January 19, 2017
Fifth Harmony. Lauren, Dinah, Ally, Normani killed it and congrats. ??? #PCAs2017 pic.twitter.com/AxhO3rwtFd— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@AlexCruz0) January 19, 2017
Watch them accept their award for Favorite Group below.
Watch as @FifthHarmony accepts “Favorite Group” for their second year in a row! #Harmonizers #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ktNzNfGrOM— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017
