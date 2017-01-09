Camila Cabello Approves Of Her Fifth Harmony Replacement

It's still early in 2017, but there's a lot of good news coming out of the music world. This year will bring new albums from Lorde, Ed Sheeran, and Lea Michele, to name a few. But it will also bring new music from Fifth Harmony, despite the fact that Camila Cabello dropped out of the group. And it appears that they found someone willing to take on the role: Ellen DeGeneres. The talkshow host and Photoshop devotee shared a picture on her Twitter which features her with the 5H crew, all in red matching outfits. She joked, "Looks like it’s just us now."
Advertisement
Looks like it’s just us now. pic.twitter.com/JFGOuX40zU— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 7, 2017
The group played along, inquiring why DeGeneres didn't show up for rehearsals.
You and your tracksuit are late for rehearsals... where you at, girl? ?❤ https://t.co/WHIjyylvTC— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) January 7, 2017
Cabello joined in on the joke and admitted, "Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway.... "
Man!! replaced so soon!! Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway.... ????❤ https://t.co/sEbbbfWczN— Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) January 7, 2017
It's nice to see some sort of amends following the girls' dramatic social media exchanges. Good work, DeGeneres.
Advertisement