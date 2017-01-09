Story from Music

Camila Cabello Approves Of Her Fifth Harmony Replacement

Morgan Baila
It's still early in 2017, but there's a lot of good news coming out of the music world. This year will bring new albums from Lorde, Ed Sheeran, and Lea Michele, to name a few. But it will also bring new music from Fifth Harmony, despite the fact that Camila Cabello dropped out of the group. And it appears that they found someone willing to take on the role: Ellen DeGeneres. The talkshow host and Photoshop devotee shared a picture on her Twitter which features her with the 5H crew, all in red matching outfits. She joked, "Looks like it’s just us now."
The group played along, inquiring why DeGeneres didn't show up for rehearsals.
Cabello joined in on the joke and admitted, "Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway.... "
It's nice to see some sort of amends following the girls' dramatic social media exchanges. Good work, DeGeneres.
