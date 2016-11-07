Can you believe Lorde only turns 20 on November 7? The singer and songwriter has always seemed much older than her contemporaries, and that showed in her impressive voice, and meaningful lyrics. She consistently appears to be wise beyond her years. And ever since her breakout album, Pure Heroine, was released in 2013, the world has been patiently waiting for her return.
And it's soon. It's very soon. In a emotional and heartfelt message on her Facebook page, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, reveals that there is new music (and even an official album title!), but she's still adding final touches.
The post is the perfect teaser for the mystery album. The beautifully written note addresses her transition from adolescent to adult, from the pinnacle of fame back to the quiet life, from her past accomplishments to her future goals.
"I was 16 when most of us met," she writes, recalling her age when she released "Royals," her first single. "Can you believe it? I laugh thinking about that me now — that glossy idiot god, princess of her childhood streets, handmade and ugly and sure of herself."
She adds that she's doing everything she can to keep the project under wraps even though she is eager to share it all as soon as possible. "I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing — I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show," she writes. "I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You'll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand."
And not to get everyone too excited, but Lorde's bestie Taylor Swift was in Australia recently, the neighboring continent to Lorde's hometown in Auckland, New Zealand, so might there be a featured song in the mix? Hey, there could even be a little Kanye West (the two have collabed before).
What if there's BOTH? If anyone could convince West and Swift to be featured on the same album, it's Lorde. Swift is due for a new album too. Imagine both of the pop stars dropping new music within the same timeframe. Would all of adolescent America just combust with excitement? Probably.
Whatever the case, the 20-year-old's fans are MORE than ready for a new album from the singer.
And it's soon. It's very soon. In a emotional and heartfelt message on her Facebook page, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, reveals that there is new music (and even an official album title!), but she's still adding final touches.
The post is the perfect teaser for the mystery album. The beautifully written note addresses her transition from adolescent to adult, from the pinnacle of fame back to the quiet life, from her past accomplishments to her future goals.
"I was 16 when most of us met," she writes, recalling her age when she released "Royals," her first single. "Can you believe it? I laugh thinking about that me now — that glossy idiot god, princess of her childhood streets, handmade and ugly and sure of herself."
She adds that she's doing everything she can to keep the project under wraps even though she is eager to share it all as soon as possible. "I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing — I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show," she writes. "I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You'll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand."
And not to get everyone too excited, but Lorde's bestie Taylor Swift was in Australia recently, the neighboring continent to Lorde's hometown in Auckland, New Zealand, so might there be a featured song in the mix? Hey, there could even be a little Kanye West (the two have collabed before).
What if there's BOTH? If anyone could convince West and Swift to be featured on the same album, it's Lorde. Swift is due for a new album too. Imagine both of the pop stars dropping new music within the same timeframe. Would all of adolescent America just combust with excitement? Probably.
Whatever the case, the 20-year-old's fans are MORE than ready for a new album from the singer.
Advertisement
Since I started high school I've had three jobs and only one @lorde album. There's something wrong with that— Kacey (@YaBoiKacey) November 7, 2016
so proud of you @lorde , have a wonderful birthday and i can't wait for your new work❤️— reese m (@Reese_Rose2018) November 7, 2016
Advertisement