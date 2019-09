Tom Hiddleston's First Interview About Taylor Swift Is So Awkward

Tom Hiddleston just gave his first interview about Taylor Swift — and boy, was it awkward. To be fair, it wasn't exactly Hiddleston's fault, since it wasn't some sit-down interview where he was asked about his rumored girlfriend . This was a man-on-the-street situation.As Cosmopolitan pointed out, Hiddleston was in the middle of a jog in Australia, where he's filming Thor: Ragnarok, when a reporter stopped to ask him about Swift, who has been spotted with him Down Under."How is Taylor enjoying the beautiful Gold Coast?" the female reporter asked, getting an uncomfortable chuckle from Hiddleston, who then continues to stammer the response: "I'm not going to answer that, if it's alright."Then, he ran away. Literally.Before Hiddleston jogged off, however, he also gave some other answers about Swift that were just as riveting, such as, "I don't know," when he was asked about what he and Swift were looking forward to doing while in Australia.