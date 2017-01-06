An Inspired Lea Michele Has New Music On The Way

It's been nearly three years since Lea Michele released her debut album, Louder, in February 2014. Three long years. But fear not, for she has since been back in the studio and new music is on the way. The Scream Queens actress shared a post on social media revealing that she she will release her sophomore album later this year. In the photo, she playfully teases that the songs will be here sooner than we think.
The former Broadway star (she made her debut on the theater stage as a child) spent nearly two years finishing her first album, which means she must have been working on this untitled project for a large portion of 2016. We can also anticipate a famous name or two on the album's credits, like Sia, who Michele worked with on Louder. One of the standout songs from the singer, who sang weekly while starring on Glee, was inspired by the death of her co-star and then-boyfriend, Cory Monteith. The emotional song, "If You Say So" is heartbreaking to listen to, even now, but is a good indicator of the type of personal material Michele shares with her fans.
We look forward to seeing what new music she creates for us this time around.
