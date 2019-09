This New Netflix Series Takes You Inside The Brain Of Serial Killers

From Serial to The Keepers, we can't get enough of stories about real-life murders — and who better to tell the next one than David Fincher? The Gone Girl and Fight Club director has a new show coming out on Netflix , and it's all about what's underneath when it comes to the world's most dangerous killers. Mindhunter, dropping October 13, references real-life cases like Charles Manson and the Son of Sam to tell a fictional story starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.