This New Netflix Series Takes You Inside The Brain Of Serial Killers

From Serial to The Keepers, we can't get enough of stories about real-life murders — and who better to tell the next one than David Fincher? The Gone Girl and Fight Club director has a new show coming out on Netflix, and it's all about what's underneath when it comes to the world's most dangerous killers. Mindhunter, dropping October 13, references real-life cases like Charles Manson and the Son of Sam to tell a fictional story starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.
Specifically, Groff and McCallany play two FBI agents who go from police station to police station to teach their techniques. More broadly, however, the show takes a deep dive into the psyche of murderers during a time when the term "serial killer" was just being invented.
"How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?" asks McCallany's character, a question that also seems to double as the thesis of the series. Much of what the two agents do involves getting up close and personal with people who the public views as monsters.
"It’s not easy butchering people," one of the killers says in the the trailer. "It’s hard work."
While the two agents receive pushback for what others perceive as humanising these ruthless criminals, they're adamant that the only way to outsmart a serial killer is to understand them — and that's not always pretty.
"You want truffles?" asks Groff. "You gotta get into the dirt with the pigs."
Fincher will direct a number of the episodes, as well as Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas. Executive producers include Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron and Cean Chaffin.
Watch the trailer below!
