Netflix’s New Serial Killer Series Is Still A Mystery

It's time to reevaluate your queue, because there's a new, super-mysterious series coming to Netflix perfect for true crime fans.
The new trailer for MINDHUNTER has arrived, and though I have basically no clue what's actually happening here, I could not be more excited.
The series comes from David Fincher, the man behind Netflix original House of Cards as well as dark crime dramas like Zodiac. It's the latter that seems to be most like what we'll be witnessing when MINDHUNTER drops on Netflix October 13.
The series stars Looking actor Jonathan Groff as an FBI agent who doesn't think we should simply "electrocute" the depraved killers on death row. He wants to study them — which, to just about everyone else in 1979, makes him seem a little loony himself.
"How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?," the synopsis from Netflix's YouTube page reads. "Two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff & Holt McCallany) set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers."
Dark? Yes, but this is perhaps the most upbeat of all promos for the new Netflix series. The background features, quite fittingly, the Talking Heads tune "Psycho Killer." (Selena Gomez famously sampled the song for "Bad Liar.")
This particular trailer is a far cry from the highly macabre teaser in which Groff's character was informed that, if not careful, one of his serial killer subjects would steal his gun, kill him with it, and then "have sex with [his] face."
This FBI story will certainly be unique, and ideal for anyone who has already binged The Keepers, Making A Murderer, and the entirety of the My Favorite Murder podcast.
Don't worry, we won't judge: If you find murders and the people who commit them darkly fascinating, make sure MINDHUNTER is on your radar this Friday.
