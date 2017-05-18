It's Thursday. Have some new music.
After much teasing on Instagram, Selena Gomez has finally dropped her latest single, "Bad Liar." And, believe it or not, but it all kicks off with a Taking Heads sample.
Kids, that bass you're hearing is courtesy of Tina Weymouth on 1977's "Psycho Killer" — and it's one of many quirky features that separate "Bad Liar" from your average pop banger.
“Selena and Julia are Talking Heads-obsessed,” songwriter Justin Tranter, who collaborated with pop powerhouse Julia Michaels and Selena Gomez on the song, explained in an interview with Variety. “So when we all got together in one room, Julia suggested, ‘Why don’t we just write over the bassline from ‘Psycho Killer?’ and we were all going, ‘That sounds great!’
“[Talking Heads frontman David Byrne] heard it, loved it, and approved it,” Tranter added. “Which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.”
The song also has a talk-y, Alanis Morissette vibe, with Gomez describing "trying to distract myself" from thinking about her crush.
"The lyrics are really cool and descriptive about when you first start having feelings for someone, but don’t want to admit it, which turns you into a ‘Bad Liar,'" Tranter, who photographed Gomez in the recording studio back in December, told Variety.
"I was walking down the street the other day/Trying to distract myself/Then I see your face/ Ooh, you got someone else," Gomez sings. "Tryna play it coy/Tryna make it disappear/But just like the battle of Troy/There's nothing subtle here."
We're pretty sure that's the first pop song to reference Troy. It's also the first global video release on Spotify. If you don't have the music streaming service, just picture the former Disney star writhing on a bed with her wrists bound, her medical bracelet on full display.
Check out the tune below.
